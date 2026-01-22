Daily Progress: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Gain 6.25%, Closing at $2.04

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) closed at $2.04 up 6.25% from its previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has increased by $6.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.815.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Century Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.25 and its Current Ratio is at 6.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on August 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 28, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5.

On December 27, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on December 27, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Cowan Chad bought 58,060 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 49,252 led to the insider holds 1,045,087 shares of the business.

Pfeiffenberger Brent bought 52,000 shares of IPSC for $30,352 on Dec 12 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 3,322,990 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Carr Douglas, who serves as the SVP Finance & Operations of the company, sold 257 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 137 and left with 404,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPSC now has a Market Capitalization of 178306832 and an Enterprise Value of 90314464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.797 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.213.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IPSC is 1.58, which has changed by 1.1098902 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.86%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IPSC has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 4229280 over the past ten days. A total of 86.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Insiders hold about 33.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.85% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of 1767139200 were 325386 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1764288000 on 608275. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 325386 and a Short% of Float of 0.53.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.59M

