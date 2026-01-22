Market Recap: Dollar General Corp (DG)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $147.16

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) was $147.16 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $146.63. In other words, the price has increased by $0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.59 million shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.865 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

On December 15, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $166.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $123 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Wheeler Bryan D sold 9,776 shares for $135.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,890 led to the insider holds 22,295 shares of the business.

BRYAN D WHEELER bought 9,776 shares of DG for $1,322,890 on Dec 19 ’25. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, STEVEN DECKARD, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 17,850 shares for $136.99 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DG now has a Market Capitalization of 32392693760 and an Enterprise Value of 47660494848. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.141.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DG is 0.23, which has changed by 1.0556569 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $154.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.19%.

Shares Statistics:

DG traded an average of 3.54M shares per day over the past three months and 3705840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.17M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of 1767139200 were 10052063 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1764288000 on 12337483. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10052063 and a Short% of Float of 5.1599998000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.36, DG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016094932. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Dollar General Corp (DG) is currently in progress, with 21.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.5. EPS for the following year is $7.11, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $7.73 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.01B to a low estimate of $10.69B. The current estimate, Dollar General Corp’s year-ago sales were $10.3BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.86B. There is a high estimate of $10.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.63B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.61BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.9B and the low estimate is $43.54B.