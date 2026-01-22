Closing Strong: Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Ends at $1.11, Down -5.13 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $1.17 in the prior trading day, Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at $1.11, down -5.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.51 million shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

On May 08, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

On March 01, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Taylor Carlyn R. sold 53,957 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 62,935 led to the insider holds 264,203 shares of the business.

Carlyn Taylor bought 53,957 shares of HAIN for $58,275 on Dec 18 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Campbell Neil, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 62,640 shares for $1.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,307 and bolstered with 125,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 100529608 and an Enterprise Value of 830433600. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.542 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.004.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAIN is 0.58, which has changed by -0.7673956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1539860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.94M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.48% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of 1767139200 were 7379017 with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 1764288000 on 6495105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7379017 and a Short% of Float of 8.270001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is currently drawing attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $383.23M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $370.34M. The current estimate, Hain Celestial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $411.49MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.03M. There is a high estimate of $395M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.48B.