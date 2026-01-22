Market Watch: Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR)’s Noteworthy N/A%, Closing at $8.98

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.76 million shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.0565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMR now has a Market Capitalization of 26349420544 and an Enterprise Value of -1962784194560. As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.985.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMR is 0.69, which has changed by 0.46016264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $9.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMR traded 917.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1248720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.93B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of 1767139200 were 1830198 with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1764288000 on 1706691. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1830198 and a Short% of Float of 0.059999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 51.0, NMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.6792874. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $523B. It ranges from a high estimate of $523B to a low estimate of $523B. The current estimate, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $501.98BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.22B. There is a high estimate of $504.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $504.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $665.64BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09T and the low estimate is $1.85T.