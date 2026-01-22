Market Resilience: Webull Corp (BULL) Finishes Weak at 7.77, Down -0.77

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Webull Corp (NASDAQ: BULL) closed the day trading at $7.77 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.51 million shares were traded. BULL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BULL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on September 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 04, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Wang Haichen bought 5,785 shares for $8.63 per share.

Lu Shen bought 163,766 shares of BULL for $1,445,796 on Nov 24 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BULL now has a Market Capitalization of 3899116800 and an Enterprise Value of 1962012928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BULL is -0.11, which has changed by -0.3261618 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BULL has reached a high of $79.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BULL traded about 16.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BULL traded about 11322920 shares per day. A total of 417.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.02M. Insiders hold about 63.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.74% stake in the company. Shares short for BULL as of 1767139200 were 19175701 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1764288000 on 11308389. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19175701 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Webull Corp (BULL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.45M. There is a high estimate of $168.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.1M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $733.08M and the low estimate is $672.1M.