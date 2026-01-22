Gaining Ground: Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Closes Lower at 65.32, Down -2.19

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) closed at $65.32 in the last session, down -2.19% from day before closing price of $66.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.17 million shares were traded. TEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.2999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 3.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

On October 21, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $88.

On October 20, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2025, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Fukushima Ryan sold 5,000 shares for $64.26 per share. The transaction valued at 321,300 led to the insider holds 148,808 shares of the business.

Doudna Jennifer A sold 1,250 shares of TEM for $75,212 on Jan 02 ’26. The Director now owns 22,702 shares after completing the transaction at $60.17 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 166,250 shares for $63.99 each. As a result, the insider received 10,638,478 and left with 8,974,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEM now has a Market Capitalization of 11620902912 and an Enterprise Value of 12197085184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.036 whereas that against EBITDA is -71.509.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEM is 5.02, which has changed by 0.21772432 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEM has reached a high of $104.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEM traded on average about 5.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6100710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 172.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.88M. Insiders hold about 41.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.54% stake in the company. Shares short for TEM as of 1767139200 were 20072376 with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 1764288000 on 20059073. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20072376 and a Short% of Float of 15.15.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 9.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$2.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $361.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $366.8M to a low estimate of $360M. The current estimate, Tempus AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $200.68MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.7M. There is a high estimate of $353.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $323.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.4MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.54B.