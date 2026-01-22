Market Update: Apple Inc (AAPL) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $247.65

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at $247.65 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $246.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54.14 million shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $251.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $245.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apple Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on January 09, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $330 from $325 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when KONDO CHRIS sold 3,752 shares for $271.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,655 led to the insider holds 15,098 shares of the business.

Parekh Kevan sold 4,199 shares of AAPL for $1,038,787 on Oct 16 ’25. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 8,765 shares after completing the transaction at $247.39 per share. On Oct 16 ’25, another insider, KEVAN PAREKH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,199 shares for $249.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAPL now has a Market Capitalization of 3659363778560 and an Enterprise Value of 3717043847168. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.932 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.679.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAPL is 1.11, which has changed by 0.103013515 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $288.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAPL has traded an average of 46.06M shares per day and 51389110 over the past ten days. A total of 14.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.68B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.22% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of 1767139200 were 112732788 with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 1764288000 on 129458559. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 112732788 and a Short% of Float of 0.76.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAPL is 1.03, from 1.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0041345763. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 13.66% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-08-31 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 31.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Apple Inc (AAPL).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.0 and $7.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.26. EPS for the following year is $9.13, with 40.0 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $142.74B to a low estimate of $136.66B. The current estimate, Apple Inc’s year-ago sales were $124.3BFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.81B. There is a high estimate of $109.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.91B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $437.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.16BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.22B and the low estimate is $444.29B.

