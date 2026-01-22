Upward Trajectory: BioAge Labs Inc (BIOA) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $20.12

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of BioAge Labs Inc (NASDAQ: BIOA) was $20.12 for the day, down -5.63% from the previous closing price of $21.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. BIOA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.185.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIOA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.87 and its Current Ratio is at 11.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 22, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when GOLDSTEIN DOV A MD sold 27,000 shares for $19.70 per share. The transaction valued at 531,828 led to the insider holds 22,408 shares of the business.

Fortney Kristen sold 233,107 shares of BIOA for $4,223,036 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 976,949 shares after completing the transaction at $18.12 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Fortney Kristen, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 233,107 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOA now has a Market Capitalization of 721403328 and an Enterprise Value of 442758336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 121.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 74.828 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.945.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIOA is 0.68, which has changed by 3.0226417 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIOA has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.51%.

Shares Statistics:

BIOA traded an average of 624.75K shares per day over the past three months and 1242380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.74M. Insiders hold about 36.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.56% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOA as of 1767139200 were 596127 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1764288000 on 502999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 596127 and a Short% of Float of 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of BioAge Labs Inc (BIOA) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$2.65 and -$2.91.