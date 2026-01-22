Stock Market Recap: Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Concludes at 65.36, a 0.55 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $65.0 in the prior trading day, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) closed at $65.36, up 0.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. BBW stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 20, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Rotenberg Lesli sold 1,000 shares for $61.34 per share. The transaction valued at 61,336 led to the insider holds 9,825 shares of the business.

Leavitt Craig sold 4,000 shares of BBW for $242,421 on Oct 06 ’25. The Director now owns 64,142 shares after completing the transaction at $60.61 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Rotenberg Lesli, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $59.98 each. As a result, the insider received 59,981 and left with 10,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBW now has a Market Capitalization of 857925632 and an Enterprise Value of 919875584. As of this moment, Build’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.518.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBW is 1.06, which has changed by 0.54138017 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBW has reached a high of $75.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 391.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 343750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.21M. Insiders hold about 5.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BBW as of 1767139200 were 2621714 with a Short Ratio of 6.70, compared to 1764288000 on 2445150. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2621714 and a Short% of Float of 21.530001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $155.71M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $153.4M. The current estimate, Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s year-ago sales were $150.45MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.1M. There is a high estimate of $133.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $528.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $531.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.4MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $558.7M and the low estimate is $549.3M.