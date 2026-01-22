Analytical Overview: Lennox International Inc (LII)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lennox International Inc’s stock clocked out at $516.42, up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $505.44. In other words, the price has increased by $2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. LII stock price reached its highest trading level at $516.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $500.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LII’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 305.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Northcoast Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $525.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when TESKE TODD J sold 600 shares for $491.85 per share. The transaction valued at 295,110 led to the insider holds 7,581 shares of the business.

TESKE TODD J bought 600 shares of LII for $295,112 on Nov 11 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Kosel Chris, who serves as the VP-Corp Controller and CAO of the company, sold 300 shares for $591.86 each. As a result, the insider received 177,558 and left with 1,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LII now has a Market Capitalization of 18138880000 and an Enterprise Value of 19423186944. As of this moment, Lennox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.634 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LII is 1.18, which has changed by -0.24213934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LII has reached a high of $689.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $443.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LII traded 456.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 391850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.77M. Insiders hold about 9.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LII as of 1767139200 were 1855556 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1764288000 on 1774127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1855556 and a Short% of Float of 6.670000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.9, LII has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009694524. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Lennox International Inc (LII) reflects the collective analysis of 11.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.51, with high estimates of $3.94 and low estimates of $3.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.1 and $22.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.92. EPS for the following year is $24.64, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $25.83 and $23.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.24B. The current estimate, Lennox International Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.76B and the low estimate is $5.4B.