Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (ECO)'s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (NYSE: ECO) closed the day trading at $38.38 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $38.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. ECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

On July 23, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 16, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 16, 2024, with a $38 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECO now has a Market Capitalization of 1366688256 and an Enterprise Value of 1799613440. As of this moment, Okeanis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.143 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECO is -0.44, which has changed by 0.6518047 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECO has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECO traded about 298.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECO traded about 416150 shares per day. A total of 32.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.46M. Insiders hold about 55.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.49% stake in the company. Shares short for ECO as of 1765756800 were 139081 with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1763078400 on 130469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139081 and a Short% of Float of 0.8200000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (ECO) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $98.45M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.15M to a low estimate of $94M. The current estimate, Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp’s year-ago sales were $49.38MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.45M. There is a high estimate of $97.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.04MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.16M and the low estimate is $269M.

