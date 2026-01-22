Financial Metrics Unveiled: Ceribell Inc (CBLL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Ceribell Inc (NASDAQ: CBLL) closed at $22.16 in the last session, up 3.31% from day before closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has increased by $3.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. CBLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CBLL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.11 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On June 24, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On April 04, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Parvizi Josef sold 25,000 shares for $22.94 per share. The transaction valued at 573,500 led to the insider holds 747,652 shares of the business.

Parvizi Josef bought 25,000 shares of CBLL for $573,453 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, Foehr David, who serves as the Senior VP, Finance and PAO of the company, sold 5,556 shares for $22.60 each. As a result, the insider received 125,566 and left with 18,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBLL now has a Market Capitalization of 822040448 and an Enterprise Value of 674842496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.149 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.209.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBLL is 1.02, which has changed by -0.07022107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBLL has reached a high of $26.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CBLL traded on average about 461.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 351210 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.38M. Insiders hold about 39.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.18% stake in the company. Shares short for CBLL as of 1767139200 were 1550944 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1764288000 on 1460200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1550944 and a Short% of Float of 6.3200004000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ceribell Inc (CBLL) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $23.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $23.6M. The current estimate, Ceribell Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.53MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.17M. There is a high estimate of $26.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.44MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.1M and the low estimate is $109.5M.