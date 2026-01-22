Balance Sheet Insights: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $29.86 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $29.9. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.43 million shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Music Group Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.06.

On October 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on July 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when ZERZA ARMIN bought 35,778 shares for $28.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,077 led to the insider holds 254,119 shares of the business.

Matusch Timothy sold 1,000 shares of WMG for $31,430 on Apr 02 ’25. The EVP Strategy & Operations now owns 87,649 shares after completing the transaction at $31.43 per share. On Apr 02 ’25, another insider, Matusch Timothy, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $31.43 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMG now has a Market Capitalization of 15598956544 and an Enterprise Value of 19784955904. As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WMG is 1.24, which has changed by -0.00499171 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WMG has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 1938180 over the past ten days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.99M. Insiders hold about 72.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.52% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of 1767139200 were 5223705 with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 1764288000 on 6507227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5223705 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WMG is 0.74, from 0.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024414716. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 4.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.74B. The current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.67BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.71BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.58B and the low estimate is $7.28B.