Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) was $129.97 for the day, up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $126.81. In other words, the price has increased by $2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $154.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 21,927 shares for $128.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,248 led to the insider holds 64,264 shares of the business.

O’Meara Brien P. sold 814 shares of PHM for $104,170 on Aug 14 ’25. The Vice President & Controller now owns 10,558 shares after completing the transaction at $127.97 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, OShaughnessy Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,927 shares for $128.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 25642764288 and an Enterprise Value of 26052087808. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.478 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.33, which has changed by 0.088311076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $142.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13%.

Shares Statistics:

PHM traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2098240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.60M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.44% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1767139200 were 6602822 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1764288000 on 6225580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6602822 and a Short% of Float of 4.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, PHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006939516. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.44 and $11.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.38. EPS for the following year is $10.69, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $11.7 and $9.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.15B. The current estimate, PulteGroup Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.92BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51B. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.95BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $15.59B.