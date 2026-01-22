Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Abby Carey

Technology

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) was $129.97 for the day, up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $126.81. In other words, the price has increased by $2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 5.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $154.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 21,927 shares for $128.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,248 led to the insider holds 64,264 shares of the business.

O’Meara Brien P. sold 814 shares of PHM for $104,170 on Aug 14 ’25. The Vice President & Controller now owns 10,558 shares after completing the transaction at $127.97 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, OShaughnessy Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,927 shares for $128.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 25642764288 and an Enterprise Value of 26052087808. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.478 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.33, which has changed by 0.088311076 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $142.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13%.

Shares Statistics:

PHM traded an average of 1.89M shares per day over the past three months and 2098240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.60M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.44% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1767139200 were 6602822 with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 1764288000 on 6225580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6602822 and a Short% of Float of 4.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, PHM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006939516. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is a result of the insights provided by 13.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.44 and $11.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.38. EPS for the following year is $10.69, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $11.7 and $9.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.15B. The current estimate, PulteGroup Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.92BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51B. There is a high estimate of $3.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.95BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $15.59B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.