Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $36.89 in the prior trading day, Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) closed at $36.56, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.43 million shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.81 and its Current Ratio is at 5.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On November 18, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $44.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on November 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Roth Heidi Rena sold 3,944 shares for $41.99 per share. The transaction valued at 165,592 led to the insider holds 69,413 shares of the business.

Heidi Roth bought 3,944 shares of KRC for $165,591 on Oct 31 ’25. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Paratte A. Robert, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $44.00 each. As a result, the insider received 154,016 and left with 84,061 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRC now has a Market Capitalization of 4367321600 and an Enterprise Value of 8890674176. As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRC is 1.11, which has changed by -0.024847984 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $45.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1756450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 127.65% stake in the company. Shares short for KRC as of 1767139200 were 13963223 with a Short Ratio of 10.05, compared to 1764288000 on 13133258. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13963223 and a Short% of Float of 16.319999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.16, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.058552455. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.05.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $270.21M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.57M to a low estimate of $262M. The current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corp’s year-ago sales were $286.38MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.62M. There is a high estimate of $278.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.07M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.03B.