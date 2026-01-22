Mattel, Inc (MAT)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mattel, Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.11, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has increased by $2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when DISILVESTRO ANTHONY bought 25,462 shares for $20.04 per share.

DISILVESTRO ANTHONY bought 362,704 shares of MAT for $7,288,811 on May 16 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6801641984 and an Enterprise Value of 8543874048. As of this moment, Mattel,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.634 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.979.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAT is 0.69, which has changed by 0.13852096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAT traded 3.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3348230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.52M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.94% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of 1767139200 were 11870717 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1764288000 on 14693826. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11870717 and a Short% of Float of 6.36.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2017-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2017-08-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-03-04 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mattel, Inc (MAT) is currently in the spotlight, with 12.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.79B. The current estimate, Mattel, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.65BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $831.03M. There is a high estimate of $865.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.77B and the low estimate is $5.53B.