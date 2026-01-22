Financial Health Check: Examining Strategy Inc (MSTR)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed the day trading at $163.81 up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $160.23. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.32 million shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $156.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSTR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On October 15, 2025, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $473.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on July 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Dietze Jane A bought 1,000 shares for $99.48 per share. The transaction valued at 99,485 led to the insider holds 3,600 shares of the business.

Shao Wei-Ming bought 5,000 shares of MSTR for $933,250 on Jan 14 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, RICKERTSEN CARL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $155.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 779,395 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 47397543936 and an Enterprise Value of 61025525760. As of this moment, Strategy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 128.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSTR is 3.54, which has changed by -0.57056713 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $457.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSTR traded about 18.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSTR traded about 25486760 shares per day. A total of 267.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.18M. Insiders hold about 7.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.87% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of 1767139200 were 34735413 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1764288000 on 30547168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34735413 and a Short% of Float of 12.94.

Earnings Estimates

Strategy Inc (MSTR) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $5.81 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.63 and -$16.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $40.72, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $84.07 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $117.42M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.9M to a low estimate of $96M. The current estimate, Strategy Inc’s year-ago sales were $120.7MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.71M. There is a high estimate of $138.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $463.46MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.83M and the low estimate is $398M.