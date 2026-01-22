Deeper Dive: Understanding Upwork Inc (UPWK) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) closed at $19.69 in the last session, up 1.03% from day before closing price of $19.49. In other words, the price has increased by $1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.2337 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UPWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On March 12, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $15.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 12, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’25 when Gessert Erica sold 9,044 shares for $20.59 per share. The transaction valued at 186,187 led to the insider holds 246,701 shares of the business.

Brown Hayden sold 23,147 shares of UPWK for $476,550 on Dec 18 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 721,158 shares after completing the transaction at $20.59 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Bottoms Dave, who serves as the GM, Marketplace of the company, sold 11,285 shares for $20.59 each. As a result, the insider received 232,336 and left with 9,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2611023616 and an Enterprise Value of 2304126208. As of this moment, Upwork’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.951 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.571.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPWK is 1.06, which has changed by 0.24140131 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $22.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UPWK traded on average about 3.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2226190 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.26M. Insiders hold about 7.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.94% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of 1767139200 were 18985438 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1764288000 on 22149728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18985438 and a Short% of Float of 21.110001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Upwork Inc (UPWK) involves the perspectives of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $197.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $201.5M to a low estimate of $195.5M. The current estimate, Upwork Inc’s year-ago sales were $191.48MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.66M. There is a high estimate of $205.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.33MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $850.58M and the low estimate is $821.5M.