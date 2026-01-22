Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Global Payments, Inc (GPN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) closed at $73.35 up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $71.67. In other words, the price has increased by $2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.92 million shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On January 14, 2026, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $80.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 23, 2025, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 2,016 shares for $81.41 per share. The transaction valued at 164,123 led to the insider holds 14,438 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 10,392 shares of GPN for $846,117 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 59,303 shares after completing the transaction at $81.42 per share. On Dec 10 ’25, another insider, BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $80.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,750 and bolstered with 48,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 20538861568 and an Enterprise Value of 31851962368. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.161 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPN is 0.78, which has changed by -0.33552754 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $114.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 2.66M shares per day and 3798470 over the past ten days. A total of 236.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.14M. Insiders hold about 19.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.32% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of 1767139200 were 9431139 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1764288000 on 7194623. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9431139 and a Short% of Float of 4.0.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01395284. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 16.23% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 25.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Global Payments, Inc (GPN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.05 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $12.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.2. EPS for the following year is $13.8, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $14.19 and $13.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.29B. The current estimate, Global Payments, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.29BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85B. There is a high estimate of $3.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.38B and the low estimate is $11.61B.