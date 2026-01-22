Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 17.57, Down -1.68

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) was $17.57 for the day, down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $17.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

On September 30, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On June 18, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on June 18, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when LO FRANCIS sold 79,590 shares for $17.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,411,131 led to the insider holds 315,978 shares of the business.

PISKEL KYLE sold 4,290 shares of ADPT for $77,220 on Jan 12 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 216,637 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, FRANCIS LO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 64,293 shares for $15.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2682327296 and an Enterprise Value of 2683017472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.615 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.642.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADPT is 2.15, which has changed by 1.1980319 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $20.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87%.

Shares Statistics:

ADPT traded an average of 2.34M shares per day over the past three months and 2146510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.91M. Insiders hold about 3.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.05% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of 1767139200 were 8760209 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1764288000 on 10403303. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8760209 and a Short% of Float of 7.340000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $57.7M. The current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $47.46MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.8M. There is a high estimate of $63.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.08M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178.96MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $255.7M.