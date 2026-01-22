Closing Figures: Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ)’s Negative Finish at 28.49, Down -4.24

Nora Barnes

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $29.75 in the prior trading day, Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) closed at $28.49, down -4.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. DXYZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.9446 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DXYZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Prasad Sohail sold 380,000 shares for $34.14 per share. The transaction valued at 12,972,744 led to the insider holds 702,065 shares of the business.

Prasad Sohail sold 29,500 shares of DXYZ for $1,007,095 on Jul 16 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $34.14 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Sohail Prasad, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 409,500 shares for $34.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXYZ now has a Market Capitalization of 411053376. As of this moment, Destiny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXYZ is 6.48, which has changed by -0.53840184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXYZ has reached a high of $67.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1313340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 4.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DXYZ as of 1767139200 were 663286 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 882832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 663286 and a Short% of Float of 4.61.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.