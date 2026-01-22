Closing Figures: Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ)’s Negative Finish at 28.49, Down -4.24

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $29.75 in the prior trading day, Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) closed at $28.49, down -4.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. DXYZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.9446 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DXYZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Prasad Sohail sold 380,000 shares for $34.14 per share. The transaction valued at 12,972,744 led to the insider holds 702,065 shares of the business.

Prasad Sohail sold 29,500 shares of DXYZ for $1,007,095 on Jul 16 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $34.14 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Sohail Prasad, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 409,500 shares for $34.45 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXYZ now has a Market Capitalization of 411053376. As of this moment, Destiny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXYZ is 6.48, which has changed by -0.53840184 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXYZ has reached a high of $67.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1313340 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.72M. Insiders hold about 4.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.99% stake in the company. Shares short for DXYZ as of 1767139200 were 663286 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 882832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 663286 and a Short% of Float of 4.61.