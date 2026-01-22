Stock Performance Spotlight: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) Ends the Day at $28.91, Up by 1.76

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Paymentus Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.91, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $28.41. In other words, the price has increased by $1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. PAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.555.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.36 and its Current Ratio is at 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On July 14, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Kalra Sanjay sold 25,000 shares for $40.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,463 led to the insider holds 479,532 shares of the business.

SANJAY KALRA bought 25,000 shares of PAY for $965,750 on May 16 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, OBEROI ARUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $38.06 each. As a result, the insider received 168,051 and left with 28,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAY now has a Market Capitalization of 3626138112 and an Enterprise Value of 3345587200. As of this moment, Paymentus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.977 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.955.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAY is 1.51, which has changed by -0.072175026 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAY has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.16%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAY traded 745.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 588600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.54M. Insiders hold about 59.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.27% stake in the company. Shares short for PAY as of 1767139200 were 1410571 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1764288000 on 1223184. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1410571 and a Short% of Float of 2.98.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $313.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $331.89M to a low estimate of $309.5M. The current estimate, Paymentus Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.88MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.11M. There is a high estimate of $347M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.75MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.41B.