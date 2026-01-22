Market Momentum: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Registers a 2.98% Increase, Closing at $23.53

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) closed the day trading at $23.53 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $22.85. In other words, the price has increased by $2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.81 million shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CZR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

On December 15, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

On November 21, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on November 21, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Biumi Bonnie bought 1,000 shares for $18.69 per share. The transaction valued at 18,688 led to the insider holds 32,780 shares of the business.

KORNSTEIN DON R bought 4,000 shares of CZR for $108,000 on Mar 07 ’25. The Director now owns 56,255 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, TOMICK DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,850 shares for $33.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,716 and bolstered with 37,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 4894041088 and an Enterprise Value of 29893660672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CZR is 2.03, which has changed by -0.3308931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CZR traded about 7.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CZR traded about 5116400 shares per day. A total of 205.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.78M. Insiders hold about 6.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of 1767139200 were 32026395 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1764288000 on 36763766. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32026395 and a Short% of Float of 17.909999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.89B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.77B. The current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.8BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.99B and the low estimate is $11.49B.