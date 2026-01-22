Market Momentum: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Registers a 2.98% Increase, Closing at $23.53

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) closed the day trading at $23.53 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $22.85. In other words, the price has increased by $2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.81 million shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CZR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

On December 15, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

On November 21, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on November 21, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Biumi Bonnie bought 1,000 shares for $18.69 per share. The transaction valued at 18,688 led to the insider holds 32,780 shares of the business.

KORNSTEIN DON R bought 4,000 shares of CZR for $108,000 on Mar 07 ’25. The Director now owns 56,255 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, TOMICK DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,850 shares for $33.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,716 and bolstered with 37,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 4894041088 and an Enterprise Value of 29893660672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.629 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CZR is 2.03, which has changed by -0.3308931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CZR traded about 7.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CZR traded about 5116400 shares per day. A total of 205.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.78M. Insiders hold about 6.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.02% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of 1767139200 were 32026395 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1764288000 on 36763766. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32026395 and a Short% of Float of 17.909999.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.89B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.77B. The current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.8BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.86B. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.99B and the low estimate is $11.49B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.