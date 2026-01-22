Trading Day Review: Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $0.34

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) closed at $0.34 in the last session, down -4.74% from day before closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. RVSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3748 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3353.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVSN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.89 and its Current Ratio is at 9.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVSN now has a Market Capitalization of 21544888 and an Enterprise Value of -3668379. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.727 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.348.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVSN is -0.19, which has changed by -0.58023256 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVSN has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVSN traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6401170 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.99M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.72% stake in the company. Shares short for RVSN as of 1767139200 were 1349947 with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 1764288000 on 2277673. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1349947 and a Short% of Float of 2.27.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $14M.