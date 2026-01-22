In the Green: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Closes at $225.12, Up/Down -0.47% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) closed at $225.12 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $226.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. EXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eagle Materials Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 206.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On December 19, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $210.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $261.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $261 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Rush David E bought 1,000 shares for $208.08 per share. The transaction valued at 208,080 led to the insider holds 4,173 shares of the business.

STEWART RICHARD ROSS bought 3,945 shares of EXP for $931,556 on Oct 14 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Devlin William R, who serves as the SVP, Controller of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $232.76 each. As a result, the insider received 465,518 and left with 17,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXP now has a Market Capitalization of 7304985600 and an Enterprise Value of 8508406784. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.696 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.355.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXP is 1.37, which has changed by -0.13413978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXP has reached a high of $265.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXP has traded an average of 445.64K shares per day and 461240 over the past ten days. A total of 32.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.70M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.05% stake in the company. Shares short for EXP as of 1767139200 were 1378394 with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 1764288000 on 1211708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1378394 and a Short% of Float of 5.57.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXP is 1.00, from 1.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0044212574. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42. The current Payout Ratio is 7.26% for EXP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-02-27 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) reflects the combined expertise of 11.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.2 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.42. EPS for the following year is $14.02, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $15.1 and $12.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $557.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $574M to a low estimate of $539M. The current estimate, Eagle Materials Inc’s year-ago sales were $558.02MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.18M. There is a high estimate of $500M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $446.48M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.29B.

