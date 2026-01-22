Daily Market Movement: Churchill Downs, Inc (CHDN) Sees a -1.23% Decrease, Closing at $102.5

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Churchill Downs, Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) was $102.5 for the day, down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $103.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. CHDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $116.

On April 11, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when GRISSOM DOUGLAS C bought 10,000 shares for $92.77 per share. The transaction valued at 927,700 led to the insider holds 38,869 shares of the business.

Rankin R Alex bought 2,000 shares of CHDN for $185,300 on May 05 ’25. The Director now owns 99,012 shares after completing the transaction at $92.65 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, VARGA PAUL C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $92.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 185,940 and bolstered with 33,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHDN now has a Market Capitalization of 7187742720 and an Enterprise Value of 12220995584. As of this moment, Churchill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.014.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHDN is 0.69, which has changed by -0.17313361 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHDN has reached a high of $127.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.65%.

Shares Statistics:

CHDN traded an average of 745.03K shares per day over the past three months and 810670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.57M. Insiders hold about 5.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.06% stake in the company. Shares short for CHDN as of 1767139200 were 2423711 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 2513968. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2423711 and a Short% of Float of 4.19.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.409, CHDN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0039410293. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for CHDN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-05-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Churchill Downs, Inc (CHDN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $6.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $668M to a low estimate of $648.5M. The current estimate, Churchill Downs, Inc’s year-ago sales were $624.2MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.15M. There is a high estimate of $673M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $642.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.96B.