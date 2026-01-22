Post-Trade Analysis: Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) Slides -4.69%, Closing at $18.89

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $19.82 in the prior trading day, Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) closed at $18.89, down -4.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. NLOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on February 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when PINOLA RICHARD J bought 1,012 shares for $29.49 per share. The transaction valued at 29,842 led to the insider holds 13,221 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLOP now has a Market Capitalization of 279837856 and an Enterprise Value of 292236864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.521 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.982.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NLOP is 0.26, which has changed by -0.36576003 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NLOP has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 225.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 221650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.72M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.03% stake in the company. Shares short for NLOP as of 1767139200 were 339151 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1764288000 on 298603. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 339151 and a Short% of Float of 2.3.