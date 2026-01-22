Market Insights: Streamex Corp (STEX)’s Notable Drop of -9.41%, Closing at $3.08

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Streamex Corp’s stock clocked out at $3.08, down -9.41% from its previous closing price of $3.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. STEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.051.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 ’25 when Lekstrom Morgan Lee bought 7,000 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 25,060 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

GIUSTRA FRANK bought 128,205 shares of STEX for $500,000 on Aug 14 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 128,205 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, GIUSTRA FRANK, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,725 and bolstered with 27,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STEX now has a Market Capitalization of 461611168 and an Enterprise Value of 110878056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46065.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8529.081 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.884.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STEX is 1.49, which has changed by 2.148148 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STEX has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STEX traded 734.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 699170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.52M. Insiders hold about 14.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.17% stake in the company. Shares short for STEX as of 1767139200 were 2475315 with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 1764288000 on 2454121. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2475315 and a Short% of Float of 6.65.