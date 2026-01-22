Closing Bell Recap: SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Ends at $9.97, Reflecting a 0.25% Upturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET) closed the day trading at $9.97 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.65 million shares were traded. SBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.75 and its Current Ratio is at 8.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2026, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 31, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On October 16, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50.Citizens JMP initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on October 16, 2025, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when Rob Phythian bought 18,959 shares for $9.00 per share.

MCKENZIE OBIE sold 18,334 shares of SBET for $351,395 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 24,998 shares after completing the transaction at $19.17 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, GUTKOWSKI ROBERT M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,334 shares for $19.17 each. As a result, the insider received 351,503 and left with 24,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBET now has a Market Capitalization of 1961031040 and an Enterprise Value of 1949902848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 149.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 148.779 whereas that against EBITDA is -4309.197.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBET is 11.28, which has changed by 0.76418436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBET has reached a high of $124.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBET traded about 9.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBET traded about 6754250 shares per day. A total of 196.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.96M. Insiders hold about 2.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.07% stake in the company. Shares short for SBET as of 1767139200 were 25492656 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1764288000 on 23771192. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25492656 and a Short% of Float of 12.97.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.53M. There is a high estimate of $18.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.53M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.7M and the low estimate is $76.69M.