Analyzing Ratios: TPG Inc (TPG)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The price of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) closed at $63.55 in the last session, up 1.13% from day before closing price of $62.84. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

On October 06, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on October 03, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Bradford Berenson bought 37,643 shares for $60.22 per share.

MESSEMER DEBORAH M. sold 1,796 shares of TPG for $101,148 on Jul 16 ’25. The Director now owns 16,807 shares after completing the transaction at $56.32 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, DEBORAH M. MESSEMER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,796 shares for $54.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPG now has a Market Capitalization of 24360953856 and an Enterprise Value of 13767345152. As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 663.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.235 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.845.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPG is 1.50, which has changed by -0.09932637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $70.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.97%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPG traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1833420 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.44M. Insiders hold about 10.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.42% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of 1767139200 were 6516597 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1764288000 on 7547738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6516597 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.