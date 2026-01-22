Metric Analysis: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $4.36 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightwave Logic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.06 and its Current Ratio is at 31.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 49,260 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 155,218 led to the insider holds 99,535 shares of the business.

CONNELLY THOMAS M JR sold 7,600 shares of LWLG for $24,700 on Jan 02 ’26. The Director now owns 58,372 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Partridge Laila, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider received 37,200 and left with 63,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 634077568 and an Enterprise Value of 550344128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6340.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5470.346 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LWLG is 2.99, which has changed by 1.2412059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LWLG has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 2120840 over the past ten days. A total of 145.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.23M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.38% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of 1767139200 were 10407294 with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 1764288000 on 11991714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10407294 and a Short% of Float of 7.199999999999999.