Metric Analysis: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Nora Barnes

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $4.36 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightwave Logic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.06 and its Current Ratio is at 31.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’25 when El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 49,260 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 155,218 led to the insider holds 99,535 shares of the business.

CONNELLY THOMAS M JR sold 7,600 shares of LWLG for $24,700 on Jan 02 ’26. The Director now owns 58,372 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Partridge Laila, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $3.72 each. As a result, the insider received 37,200 and left with 63,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 634077568 and an Enterprise Value of 550344128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6340.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5470.346 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LWLG is 2.99, which has changed by 1.2412059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LWLG has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 2120840 over the past ten days. A total of 145.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.23M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.38% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of 1767139200 were 10407294 with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 1764288000 on 11991714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10407294 and a Short% of Float of 7.199999999999999.

