Ratios Revealed: Decoding Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)’s Financial Health

The closing price of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) was $163.75 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $160.68. In other words, the price has increased by $1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.495.

Ratios:

Our analysis of H’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 272.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 0.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

On December 17, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $200.

On November 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $178.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on November 24, 2025, with a $178 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when KLP 2006-N3 Family Trust bought 12,000 shares for $168.01 per share.

Aguila Javier sold 9,548 shares of H for $1,583,680 on Dec 23 ’25. The insider now owns 2,684 shares after completing the transaction at $165.87 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, FRANCISCO JAVIER AGUILA LLOREN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,548 shares for $165.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, H now has a Market Capitalization of 15635666944 and an Enterprise Value of 21425143808. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.582.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for H is 1.27, which has changed by 0.033112526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $174.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.83%.

Shares Statistics:

H traded an average of 891.83K shares per day over the past three months and 698530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.20M. Insiders hold about 57.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.61% stake in the company. Shares short for H as of 1767139200 were 5726714 with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 1764288000 on 5699526. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5726714 and a Short% of Float of 21.95.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.71B. The current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation's year-ago sales were $1.6B. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.65BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.71B and the low estimate is $7.01B.