Balance Sheet Dive: Vertex Inc (VERX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $19.0 in the prior trading day, Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) closed at $18.66, down -1.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. VERX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.465.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 04, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $30 previously.

On September 26, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN sold 14,425 shares for $35.24 per share. The transaction valued at 508,389 led to the insider holds 173,074 shares of the business.

ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN sold 8,832 shares of VERX for $310,172 on Jun 20 ’25. The 13(D) GROUP MEMBER now owns 188,009 shares after completing the transaction at $35.12 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN, who serves as the 13(D) GROUP MEMBER of the company, sold 510 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 17,850 and left with 187,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERX now has a Market Capitalization of 2976791808 and an Enterprise Value of 3014659840. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 258.969.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERX is 0.59, which has changed by -0.6666666 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $60.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1173990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.58% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of 1767139200 were 7266393 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1764288000 on 5908955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7266393 and a Short% of Float of 9.55.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Vertex Inc (VERX) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $194.33M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.3M to a low estimate of $193.5M. The current estimate, Vertex Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.46MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.32M. There is a high estimate of $197.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.14M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $749.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $747.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $748.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.78MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.63M and the low estimate is $810.5M.