Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s stock clocked out at $313.84, up 2.23% from its previous closing price of $307.0. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.72 million shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $316.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 3.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On November 24, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $385.

On October 02, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $400.BNP Paribas Exane initiated its Outperform rating on October 02, 2025, with a $400 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when TENG CHIN-CHI sold 6,319 shares for $317.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,189 led to the insider holds 116,762 shares of the business.

CHIN-CHI TENG bought 6,319 shares of CDNS for $2,009,189 on Jan 08 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Cunningham Paul, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $315.70 each. As a result, the insider received 315,700 and left with 96,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNS now has a Market Capitalization of 85518254080 and an Enterprise Value of 84976664576. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.136.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDNS is 1.02, which has changed by -0.053987443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $376.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDNS traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1845430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.03M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.71% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of 1767139200 were 4401250 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1764288000 on 4397998. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4401250 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) is currently being evaluated by 18.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.09 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.04. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.03 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.42B. The current estimate, Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.1B and the low estimate is $5.84B.