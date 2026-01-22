Financial Health Report: Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) closed the day trading at $24.54 down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $24.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.2079 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.39 and its Current Ratio is at 5.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Shi Dafeng bought 200,000 shares for $33.07 per share.

Liang Minsong bought 10,000 shares of DQ for $310,000 on Nov 12 ’25. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, YANG MING-RAIN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,750 shares for $30.32 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1645571840 and an Enterprise Value of 7761530880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.145 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DQ is 0.73, which has changed by 0.40147638 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $36.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DQ traded about 981.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DQ traded about 858540 shares per day. A total of 66.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.81% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of 1767139200 were 2135366 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1764288000 on 2962052. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2135366 and a Short% of Float of 6.0599998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $276.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $311M to a low estimate of $249.9M. The current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $195.36MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.59M. There is a high estimate of $222.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.59M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $719.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $836.91M.