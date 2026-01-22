Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) closed at $3.06 in the last session, down -4.97% from day before closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.05 million shares were traded. DGXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.895.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DGXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.57 and its Current Ratio is at 4.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Amar Alec sold 27,500 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 74,800 led to the insider holds 1,290,616 shares of the business.

ALEC AMAR bought 82,500 shares of DGXX for $280,088 on Dec 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGXX now has a Market Capitalization of 199866320 and an Enterprise Value of 194535104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.241 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DGXX is 5.85, which has changed by 0.11418688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DGXX has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DGXX traded on average about 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3830430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.31M. Insiders hold about 16.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DGXX as of 1767139200 were 3023611 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1764288000 on 3703166. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3023611 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.76M to a low estimate of $9.54M. The current estimate, Digi Power X Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.05MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.67M. There is a high estimate of $15.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.67M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.56M and the low estimate is $46.57M.