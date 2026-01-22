Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) closed at $3.06 in the last session, down -4.97% from day before closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.05 million shares were traded. DGXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.895.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DGXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.57 and its Current Ratio is at 4.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Amar Alec sold 27,500 shares for $2.72 per share. The transaction valued at 74,800 led to the insider holds 1,290,616 shares of the business.

ALEC AMAR bought 82,500 shares of DGXX for $280,088 on Dec 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGXX now has a Market Capitalization of 199866320 and an Enterprise Value of 194535104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.241 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.016.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DGXX is 5.85, which has changed by 0.11418688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DGXX has reached a high of $6.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DGXX traded on average about 5.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3830430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.31M. Insiders hold about 16.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.95% stake in the company. Shares short for DGXX as of 1767139200 were 3023611 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1764288000 on 3703166. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3023611 and a Short% of Float of 5.8000002.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.76M to a low estimate of $9.54M. The current estimate, Digi Power X Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.05MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.67M. There is a high estimate of $15.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.67M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.56M and the low estimate is $46.57M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.