Financial Fitness Check: Examining Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX: INDO) closed at $3.96 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has increased by $2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. INDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.15 and its Current Ratio is at 6.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On March 25, 2021, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On February 12, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDO now has a Market Capitalization of 59350396 and an Enterprise Value of 51488684. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.449 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDO is -1.01, which has changed by 0.28239202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDO has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INDO has traded an average of 726.35K shares per day and 1870500 over the past ten days. A total of 14.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.52M. Insiders hold about 36.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for INDO as of 1767139200 were 372206 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1764288000 on 313204. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 372206 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.