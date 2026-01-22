Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding O-I Glass Inc (OI) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) was $15.25 for the day, up 2.49% from the previous closing price of $14.88. In other words, the price has increased by $2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. OI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.73.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Haudrich John bought 2,289 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 29,879 led to the insider holds 459,395 shares of the business.

ABRAHAMS DARROW A bought 3,828 shares of OI for $49,952 on Aug 05 ’25. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 184,447 shares after completing the transaction at $13.05 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Hardie Gordon, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,805 and bolstered with 515,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OI now has a Market Capitalization of 2349617152 and an Enterprise Value of 7045316096. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.091 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OI is 0.78, which has changed by 0.34417343 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87%.

Shares Statistics:

OI traded an average of 2.22M shares per day over the past three months and 2088420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.92M. Insiders hold about 2.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.63% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of 1767139200 were 12126101 with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1764288000 on 10901552. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12126101 and a Short% of Float of 11.219999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of O-I Glass Inc (OI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.46B. The current estimate, O-I Glass Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.53BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.31B.