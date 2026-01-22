Ratio Review: Analyzing Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $87.26 in the prior trading day, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $85.36, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 127.42 million shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 21, 2026, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $95 from $121 previously.

On January 21, 2026, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $150 to $130.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2026, while the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when HYMAN DAVID A sold 23,439 shares for $88.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,065,206 led to the insider holds 316,100 shares of the business.

SMITH BRADFORD L sold 31,790 shares of NFLX for $2,824,821 on Jan 15 ’26. The Director now owns 79,690 shares after completing the transaction at $88.86 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, DAVID HYMAN, who serves as the OFFICER of the company, bought 23,439 shares for $88.11 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFLX now has a Market Capitalization of 361697902592 and an Enterprise Value of 377507971072. As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.703 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.107.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NFLX is 1.72, which has changed by -0.11398572 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $134.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 46.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 50155960 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.54B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.17% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of 1767139200 were 67751366 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1764288000 on 75214504. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 67751366 and a Short% of Float of 1.6099999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Netflix Inc (NFLX) is a result of the insights provided by 27.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $12.18B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.28B to a low estimate of $12.04B. The current estimate, Netflix Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.54BFor the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.54B. There is a high estimate of $12.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.3B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.18BBased on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.19B and the low estimate is $54.14B.

