Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 120.73, Down -0.34

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Abbott Laboratories’s stock clocked out at $120.73, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $121.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.54 million shares were traded. ABT stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.335.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On July 18, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $145.

On June 16, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $143.Leerink Partners initiated its Market Perform rating on June 16, 2025, with a $143 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Shroff Eric sold 1,586 shares for $128.02 per share. The transaction valued at 203,043 led to the insider holds 30,384 shares of the business.

Eric Shroff bought 1,586 shares of ABT for $203,042 on Nov 25 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Boudreau Philip P, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 5,550 shares for $134.55 each. As a result, the insider received 746,758 and left with 51,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 210125619200 and an Enterprise Value of 215486005248. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.915 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABT is 0.75, which has changed by -0.016880393 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $141.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABT traded 6.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7163560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.62% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of 1767139200 were 17399553 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1764288000 on 18485281. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17399553 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.36, ABT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01948159. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 29.33% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-01-02 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 23.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $11.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.89B to a low estimate of $11.71B. The current estimate, Abbott Laboratories’s year-ago sales were $10.97BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.2B. There is a high estimate of $11.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.92B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.95BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.47B and the low estimate is $47.11B.