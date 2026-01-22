Trading Day Triumph: AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) Ends at $12.17, a -4.40 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO) closed the day trading at $12.17 down -4.40% from the previous closing price of $12.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. AIRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.2386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.4212.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AIRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.82 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On July 08, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.

On July 08, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Uczekaj John sold 183 shares for $9.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,725 led to the insider holds 22,153 shares of the business.

KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV sold 405,634 shares of AIRO for $7,053,975 on Sep 12 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 3,650,710 shares after completing the transaction at $17.39 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, KATHURIA CHIRINJEEV, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 103,733 shares for $17.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,803,917 and left with 933,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRO now has a Market Capitalization of 380967648 and an Enterprise Value of 312160320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRO has reached a high of $39.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AIRO traded about 744.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AIRO traded about 1065990 shares per day. A total of 31.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.80M. Insiders hold about 36.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.77% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRO as of 1767139200 were 933880 with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 1764288000 on 988947. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 933880 and a Short% of Float of 4.29.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) is currently in the spotlight, with 1 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.4M. There is a high estimate of $18.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.4M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.48M and the low estimate is $126.7M.