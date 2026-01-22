Market Recap Check: Meta Platforms Inc (META)’s Positive Finish at 612.96, Up/Down 1.46

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) closed at $612.96 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $604.12. In other words, the price has increased by $1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.44 million shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $618.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $600.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at META’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on January 13, 2026, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $820 from $810 previously.

On January 12, 2026, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $802 to $795.

Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 08, 2026, while the target price for the stock was revised from $875 to $800.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when KIMMITT ROBERT M sold 580 shares for $618.28 per share. The transaction valued at 358,602 led to the insider holds 5,587 shares of the business.

Olivan Javier bought 517 shares of META for $314,517 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 20 ’26, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 519 shares for $608.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 1544982626304 and an Enterprise Value of 1551594553344. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.768.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for META is 1.29, which has changed by -0.050797403 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $796.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $479.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.36%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, META traded on average about 18.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14109100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.18B. Insiders hold about 13.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of 1767139200 were 33105604 with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 1764288000 on 32396587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33105604 and a Short% of Float of 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Meta Platforms Inc (META) is currently under the scrutiny of 43.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.33, with high estimates of $7.25 and low estimates of $5.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.39 and $21.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.96. EPS for the following year is $29.62, with 56.0 analysts recommending between $34.38 and $23.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 46 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $58.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.65B to a low estimate of $53.8B. The current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc’s year-ago sales were $48.38BFor the next quarter, 46 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.31B. There is a high estimate of $53.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.7B.

A total of 61 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $199.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.5BBased on 62 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $235.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.88B and the low estimate is $213B.