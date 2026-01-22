Market Insight: Maplebear Inc (CART)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $39.0

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) closed at $39.0 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $38.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.46 million shares were traded. CART stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maplebear Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On January 07, 2026, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Simo Fidji bought 4,065 shares for $41.90 per share.

Fong Morgan sold 4,914 shares of CART for $222,168 on Dec 22 ’25. The GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY now owns 404,940 shares after completing the transaction at $45.21 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Fong Morgan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,914 shares for $45.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CART now has a Market Capitalization of 10274093056 and an Enterprise Value of 8739785728. As of this moment, Maplebear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.406 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CART is 1.09, which has changed by -0.15181518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CART has reached a high of $53.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CART has traded an average of 5.37M shares per day and 5634500 over the past ten days. A total of 265.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.35M. Insiders hold about 20.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CART as of 1767139200 were 12569476 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1764288000 on 12779141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12569476 and a Short% of Float of 11.59.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Maplebear Inc (CART) involves the perspectives of 26.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $969.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $989M to a low estimate of $894M. The current estimate, Maplebear Inc’s year-ago sales were $883MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $985.36M. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $963.1M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.65B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.