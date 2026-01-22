Market Insight: Maplebear Inc (CART)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $39.0

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) closed at $39.0 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $38.55. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.46 million shares were traded. CART stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maplebear Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On January 07, 2026, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Simo Fidji bought 4,065 shares for $41.90 per share.

Fong Morgan sold 4,914 shares of CART for $222,168 on Dec 22 ’25. The GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY now owns 404,940 shares after completing the transaction at $45.21 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Fong Morgan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,914 shares for $45.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CART now has a Market Capitalization of 10274093056 and an Enterprise Value of 8739785728. As of this moment, Maplebear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.406 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CART is 1.09, which has changed by -0.15181518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CART has reached a high of $53.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CART has traded an average of 5.37M shares per day and 5634500 over the past ten days. A total of 265.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.35M. Insiders hold about 20.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CART as of 1767139200 were 12569476 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1764288000 on 12779141. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12569476 and a Short% of Float of 11.59.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Maplebear Inc (CART) involves the perspectives of 26.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $969.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $989M to a low estimate of $894M. The current estimate, Maplebear Inc’s year-ago sales were $883MFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $985.36M. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $963.1M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.38BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.65B.