Investor’s Delight: Costamare Inc (CMRE) Closes Strong at 15.85, Up 2.66

The closing price of Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) was $15.85 for the day, up 2.66% from the previous closing price of $15.44. In other words, the price has increased by $2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. CMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.65 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On January 13, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $11.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 ’25 when DILOFO HOLDINGS LIMITED bought 59,840 shares for $10.44 per share.

DILOFO HOLDINGS LIMITED bought 59,840 shares of CMRE for $586,432 on Mar 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1908774272 and an Enterprise Value of 3004738304. As of this moment, Costamare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.441 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMRE is 1.26, which has changed by 0.27392745 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMRE has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.07%.

Shares Statistics:

CMRE traded an average of 509.12K shares per day over the past three months and 524000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.68M. Insiders hold about 28.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.84% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRE as of 1767139200 were 2122716 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1764288000 on 1878627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2122716 and a Short% of Float of 4.82.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, CMRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.43. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029792748. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Costamare Inc (CMRE) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.0. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $204M to a low estimate of $204M. The current estimate, Costamare Inc’s year-ago sales were $441.99MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200M. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $966M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $803M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $803M and the low estimate is $803M.