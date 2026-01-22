SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)’s Day in Review: Closing at 25.64, Up by 0.59

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $25.49 in the prior trading day, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $25.64, up 0.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49.94 million shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.04 and its Current Ratio is at 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On September 10, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $29.

On August 01, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.50.Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its Neutral rating on August 01, 2025, with a $20.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when Keough Kelli sold 9,468 shares for $27.14 per share. The transaction valued at 256,948 led to the insider holds 312,948 shares of the business.

Kelli Keough bought 28,691 shares of SOFI for $784,699 on Dec 23 ’25. On Dec 17 ’25, another insider, Rishel Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 91,837 shares for $26.64 each. As a result, the insider received 2,446,538 and left with 794,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 32400183296 and an Enterprise Value of 30480924672. As of this moment, SoFi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOFI is 2.14, which has changed by 0.41375482 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $32.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 62.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 51934210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of 1767139200 were 117297219 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1764288000 on 117959635. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 117297219 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $982.39M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $959M. The current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $739.11MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $961.44M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $4.18B.

