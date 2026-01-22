Market Watch Highlights: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 3.69

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.69, up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has increased by $1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. RCKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7686 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On August 20, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Bjork Elisabeth bought 10,000 shares for $3.44 per share. The transaction valued at 34,400 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Schwartz Jonathan David sold 2,545 shares of RCKT for $7,592 on Nov 18 ’25. The insider now owns 299,064 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, Shah Gaurav, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,276 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,721 and left with 778,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCKT now has a Market Capitalization of 399340000 and an Enterprise Value of 201627024.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RCKT is 0.47, which has changed by -0.6714802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $11.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCKT traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2488520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.69M. Insiders hold about 7.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.13% stake in the company. Shares short for RCKT as of 1767139200 were 12743607 with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 1764288000 on 11029132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12743607 and a Short% of Float of 22.860001.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$1.83.