Closing Figures Unveiled: Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Drop -1.34, Closes at $2.21

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed the day trading at $2.21 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.75 million shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVVD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 06, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when ADIMAB, LLC bought 192,320 shares for $3.00 per share.

MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F bought 50,000 shares of IVVD for $125,000 on Nov 19 ’25. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, ADIMAB, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,233,416 shares for $3.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 623191360 and an Enterprise Value of 432911456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.651 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVVD is 0.64, which has changed by 4.358852 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVVD traded about 6.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVVD traded about 3527860 shares per day. A total of 277.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.93M. Insiders hold about 18.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of 1767139200 were 35613115 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1764288000 on 28247222. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35613115 and a Short% of Float of 15.28.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.52M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.2M to a low estimate of $13.26M. The current estimate, Invivyd Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.82MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.95M. There is a high estimate of $18.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVVD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.38MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.41M and the low estimate is $64.1M.