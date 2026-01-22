Market Momentum Report: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s Positive Close at 465.44

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) closed at $465.44 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $464.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $470.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $462.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when McAlevey Michael R sold 3,892 shares for $473.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,843,991 led to the insider holds 3,487 shares of the business.

Michael R McAlevey bought 3,892 shares of HCA for $1,843,991 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Cuffe Michael S., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,836 shares for $418.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 108909936640 and an Enterprise Value of 154644561920. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.241.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCA is 1.37, which has changed by 0.42728055 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $520.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $295.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCA traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1023640 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.36M. Insiders hold about 31.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.74% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of 1767139200 were 4124926 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1764288000 on 4928210. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4124926 and a Short% of Float of 2.6199998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.88, which was 2.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006072613. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.13, with high estimates of $7.37 and low estimates of $6.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.92 and $27.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.69. EPS for the following year is $29.58, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $31.42 and $27.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.05B to a low estimate of $19.26B. The current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.29BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.16B. There is a high estimate of $19.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.61B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.6BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6B and the low estimate is $77B.