Stock Surge: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Closes at $1.51, Marking a 0.00 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.485.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 103742096 and an Enterprise Value of 40110268. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 576.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 219.979 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.34061134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INO has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1708130 over the past ten days. A total of 68.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.42M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.96% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of 1767139200 were 9867930 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 8629046. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9867930 and a Short% of Float of 14.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.5k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.76kBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.5M and the low estimate is $2M.