Analytical Lens: Exploring Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) was $17.72 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $17.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46.02 million shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2025, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kelly Patrick Arthur sold 35,568 shares for $17.76 per share. The transaction valued at 631,688 led to the insider holds 1,512,644 shares of the business.

Kelly Patrick Arthur bought 35,568 shares of CIFR for $631,598 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Williams Wesley Hastie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,867 shares for $16.08 each. As a result, the insider received 801,861 and left with 158,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 7001031168 and an Enterprise Value of 6837566976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.119 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIFR is 2.93, which has changed by 2.2405064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $25.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.34%.

Shares Statistics:

CIFR traded an average of 38.36M shares per day over the past three months and 28062800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.96M. Insiders hold about 19.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of 1767139200 were 49884750 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 57753637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49884750 and a Short% of Float of 16.700001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.63M to a low estimate of $67.7M. The current estimate, Cipher Mining Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.22MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.32M. There is a high estimate of $112.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.27MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $716.2M and the low estimate is $252.6M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.