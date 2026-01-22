Analytical Lens: Exploring Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) was $17.72 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $17.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46.02 million shares were traded. CIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Arete initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2025, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kelly Patrick Arthur sold 35,568 shares for $17.76 per share. The transaction valued at 631,688 led to the insider holds 1,512,644 shares of the business.

Kelly Patrick Arthur bought 35,568 shares of CIFR for $631,598 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 19 ’25, another insider, Williams Wesley Hastie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,867 shares for $16.08 each. As a result, the insider received 801,861 and left with 158,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 7001031168 and an Enterprise Value of 6837566976. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.119 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.532.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIFR is 2.93, which has changed by 2.2405064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIFR has reached a high of $25.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.34%.

Shares Statistics:

CIFR traded an average of 38.36M shares per day over the past three months and 28062800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.96M. Insiders hold about 19.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CIFR as of 1767139200 were 49884750 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1764288000 on 57753637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49884750 and a Short% of Float of 16.700001.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.63M to a low estimate of $67.7M. The current estimate, Cipher Mining Inc’s year-ago sales were $42.22MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.32M. There is a high estimate of $112.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.27MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $716.2M and the low estimate is $252.6M.